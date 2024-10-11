Prince Harry unable to make things right with Royals as Meghan calls the shots

Prince Harry is reportedly eager to reconnect with the Royal family but he is unable to do so as Meghan Markle calls the shots, a new report has revealed.



According to Closer Magazine, the Duke of Sussex has realized the importance of family after King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed of cancer respectively.

The publication revealed that even though Harry feels “scorned” but he has recognized the need to make amends with his loved ones.

“It’s clear that Harry has a lot of apologising to do, but he is struggling because he still feels scorned by his family,” the insider told the publication.

“The recent health battles of his father and sister-in-law have put things into perspective though, and he knows he has to try everything he can to make things right,” they added.

However, his wife, Meghan Markle, would not let him reconcile with the Royals as she is the one who “calls the shots” in their releationship.

“No one close to the family believes that can happen while he still takes orders from Meghan to stay in Montecito, and they feel the only thing that could help the family heal is if he stands up to her,” they said.

“But it’s clear that Meghan is the one calling the shots,” the insider concluded.