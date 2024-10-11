Andrew Garfield raves about Heath Ledger predicting powers

Besides acting, Andrew Garfield suggests Heath Ledger was good at another place: predicting the right future.



On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Amazing Spider-Man star said the late star knew The Dark Knight would succeed.

“He was so smug about it,” The Social Network actor recalled his reaction when he met him after he finished shooting the DC film.

“I was like, ‘How did that go?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s really good,’” the year-old remembered his reply on his work during the filming.

Though Heath was not there to witness the success of his film, he died six months before the premiere from an accidental drug overdose.

But his prediction was stood correct to the letter. The Dark Night became the box-office smasher and won him a posthumous Oscar.

It is relevant to mention here the duo worked on 2009’s The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.

In the same podcast, Andrew suggested he looked up to him for inspiration.

“He was so free and so wild and so, kind of dangerous on set in a way that was the kind of thing that is inspiring and spontaneous. He would say before every take, or one take every scene, ‘Let’s have some fun with this one.’”