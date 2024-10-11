Obama urges black men to back Harris in elections

Former President Barack Obama made a passionate case against Donald Trump on Thursday during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in which he appealed directly to men to reject Trump's bravado and back Vice President Kamala Harris on Oct 10 2024 — Reuters

While addressing specifically to black Americans this Thursday, former democratic president Barack Obama called on the African-Americans to not turn their backs towards the first black and South Asian vice president, as she is the trailblazer for black men.

Speaking at a pro-democratic rally in Pittsburgh, former head of the state said: "If Donald Trump does not care that a mob might attack his own vice president, do you think he cares about you?"

The former US senator from Illinois put forward his reservations for black Americans leaning towards Trump as "not acceptable" choice. “[Trump] has consistently shown disregard, not just for the communities, but for you as a person – and you are thinking about sitting out?", added the 44th US president.

He also mentioned: “We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all corners of our neighbourhoods and communities as we saw when I was running,”

"Now, I also want to say that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers, so if you don't mind — just for a second, I've got to speak to y’all and say that when you have a choice that is this clean: When on the one hand, you have somebody who grew up like you, went to college with you understands the struggles [and the] pain and joy that comes from those experiences…"

In response to Obama’s address, the Fox News host Jesse Watters on "Jesse Watters Primetime” criticised Democrats on failing to clarify their policy rationale. “This is the Obama strategy: Heavy on hope, light on action. A party focused on one man can't be focused on you”, Watters said.