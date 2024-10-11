Anna Kendrick & 'Pitch Perfect 2' co-stars hit 'Woman Of The Hour' premiere

Anna Kendrick reunited with her Pitch Perfect 2 co-stars Kelly Jakle and Chrissie Fit during the premiere of her directorial debut Woman Of The Hour on Thursday.



According to Daily Mail, Daniel Zovatto stars in the movie as the real-life serial killer Rodney Alcala, who murdered at least eight but possibly over 130 victims before his arrest in 1979.

During the time of the murders, he appeared as a contestant on the popular TV show The Dating Game and even winning an evening out with one Cheryl Bradshaw.

In addition to directing the movie, Anna plays Cheryl, who ultimately refused to out with him because she was “not comfortable” with his “weird vibes.”

As per the outlet, during the premiere at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, Kendrick wore a black ensemble that highlighted her slender frame.

Moreover, her outfit included a vest-blouse with gleaming lapels reminiscent of a tuxedo, plus a set of trousers.

Meanwhile, letting her dark hair tumble over her shoulders in waves, the Up In The Air actress sharpened her features with makeup as she went for an extra splash of glitz with jewelry, including a smattering of glittering rings as well as a single gleaming necklace.

Additionally, Anna was spotted sharing a warm hug at the premiere with Kelly, who is also part of the cast of Woman Of The Hour and Chrissie, as per the publication.

Furthermore, she also struck a pose whilst sandwiched between her two male stars, Daniel, who plays the killer, and Tony Hale, who plays the game show host.

It is worth mentioning that after premiering last month at the Toronto International Film Festival to glowing reviews, Woman Of The Hour will bow on Netflix next Friday, October 18.