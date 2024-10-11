Andrew Garfield remembers Heath Ledger's generosity

Andrew Garfield reminisced over his late costar Heath Ledger's open-handedness.



The 41-year-old actor recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast for the promotion of his latest film, We Live In Time and recalled the time he first met Ledger.

It is pertinent to mention that The Dark Knight actor passed away at the age of 28 on January 22, 2008, due to an accidental overdose.

Garfield began with, "I still have lots of mementos of his."

He went on to say, "I remember the first day I met him he was wearing these amazing Ray-Ban sunglasses and I said, 'Hey, cool sunglasses,' and he was like, 'Oh yeah?'"

"And the next day they were in my dressing room. He just left them for me. He was just a very generous, like, beautiful creative spirit," Garfield remarked.

Just before Ledger's death, he filmed for The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus along with Garfield.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Garfield gushed over Ledger's famous role as the Joker in Christopher Nolan's 2008 movie The Dark Knight.

He said, "I think he was a kind of beacon, it was kind of like a wild animal. He had just done the Joker, he had just finished doing The Dark Knight, and he was so smug about it."

"I was like, 'How did that go?' And he was like, 'Yeah, it's going to be good,'" Garfield added.