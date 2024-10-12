Khloe Kardashian flaunts figure in recent glamour shoot

Khloe Kardashian showed off her tiny waist while posing for latest glamour shots.

The reality star, who recently shocked fans as she revealed which animated character she had a crush on a kid, took to Instagram on Friday to share new photos of herself.

Moreover, she made jaws drop in a butterfly corset that displayed her muscular arms and tiny waistline while her captivating blue-green eyes commanded attention.

Additionally, the brunette siren was glammed up in a full face of makeup that showed off her full pout and rosy cheeks.

In regards to this, she captioned the post along with emojis, “My many moods.”

Furthermore, she elevated her look with thick gold hoop earrings and various matching rings.

It is worth mentioning that the businesswoman did not show her complete ensemble below the waist nor specify if the snaps were promotional for a special project.

Khloe Kardashian's pictures were a hit with her 306M followers, sending her fans in to a frenzy in the comments.

In this regard, one supported wrote in the comment section, “I wasn't prepared for this, my God,” while another penned, “You just keep getting better and better.”

To those unversed, the Kardashian's star's photos came after she went viral earlier this year after she admitted she would have tried the hot weight loss drug Ozempic, as per Daily Mail’s reports.