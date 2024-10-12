Chappell Roan feels 'I just let myself down' as fame takes a toll

Chappell Roan just declared how she wants nothing to do with fame.

The 26-yar-old singer skyrocketed to fame over the span of a year and admitted that it has taken a toll on her, making her wish that she never has a hit track in her career again.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album-maker stated, "Part of me hopes I never have a hit again because then no one will ever expect anything from me again.”

"Nothing about my life is like me anymore. I feel like I just let myself down so much because I'm not how I used to be,” she further added.

The Red Wine Supernova crooner also opened up about how fame has impacted her dating life. "My brain is so scattered and I just don't feel like myself. I met this girl that I really like but I can't commit because I feel like no one understands me.”

She expressed her choices in dating, revealing, “I don't want to date another artist because they're f****** nuts. I'm so avoidant because I'm just like, 'She'll never get me. She'll never get it.'"