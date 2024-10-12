 
Joe Jonas burning with jealousy as Sophie Turner's latest move: Source

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shared two daughters before parting ways

October 12, 2024

Photo: Joe Jonas burning with jealousy as Sophie Turner's latest move: Source

Joe Jonas is reportedly not really happy after his former wife Sophie Turner went Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

As per the findings of Life & Style, Joe Jonas finds it humiliating that Sophie has moved on so easily while he struggles to find a paramour.

"When she first got with Perry, everyone — and especially Joe — assumed it would be a quick fling,” a tipster recently tattled.

They went on to add, “But they’ve now been together nearly a year and are very serious.”

The insider also dished, “She’s saying she’s so much happier dating a Brit, that Peregrine is a better match for her than Joe ever was.”

“It’s clear to everyone this is not a rebound romance. It’s the real deal — and Joe’s burning with jealousy! What he needs is to work on himself and not worry about what Sophie’s doing — but that’s easier said than done,” the confidante also noted.

“What’s more likely is he’ll hop into another relationship just to prove she can’t one-up him!” they concluded.

