Liam Hemsworth recounts 'scary day' on 'Lonely Planet' set with Laura Dern

Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern star opposite each other in Netflix romance 'Lonely Planet'

Liam Hemsworth took all the care in the world to prevent any injury to Laura Dern during a bike ride for their romantic movie Lonely Planet.

In Lonely Planet, Hemsworth plays Owen, an investment banker who joins his girlfriend on a writers-retreat in Morocco. There, he comes across Katherine (Dern), a secluded author who’s there to overcome her writer’s block and complete her book. The duo develop a bond that eventually turns romantic.

At one point in the movie, the duo go for a bike ride, with the Hunger Games star driving the bike.

Hemsworth admitted it "was quite a scary day" for him as he didn’t want Dern to sustain any injury.

"I didn't want to crash," he told People. "I mean, I've ridden motorbikes a lot growing up and I can ride, but it was an old, really heavy, not very great bike, and I hadn't ridden too much with someone else on the back and I was like, 'Let's just do a practice run and put some proper gear on.'"

He noted that the Jurassic Park actress was confident about his driving skills, saying, " 'Oh no, you've ridden your whole life, right? You'll be fine.'"

"I'm like, 'Let's have a practice, just to put me at ease, 'cause I'm a little nervous about it. You might be fine, but the responsibility's on me,' " he recalls. "And on the day [of the scene] she's in a dress, and I'm like, 'If we come off on this road, we don't have to be going fast to get really injured.'"

The Big Little Lies actress chimed in, saying: "I remember, too, how protective you were, because you were like, 'You don't want this caught in that.' "

"And at one point they were like, 'But the helmets. Maybe better to just see your faces.' And he was like, 'No, no, no, she's wearing a helmet,' " Dern added.

"I was like, 'We'll be wearing helmets,' " Hemsworth agreed.

Lonely Planet is written and directed by Susannah Grant, and also stars Diana Silvers as Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Lily Kemp alongside Laura Dern as author Katherine Loewe. It’s currently streaming on Netflix.