 
Geo News

Prince Harry coming to realize how much he's lost since Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is finally coming to terms with all of the things he’s lost in life since Meghan Markle marriage

By
Web Desk
|

October 13, 2024

Prince Harry coming to realize how much hes lost since Meghan Markle
Prince Harry coming to realize how much he's lost since Meghan Markle

Experts believe Prince Harry is finally coming to a point where he is beginning to realize ‘how much he’s lost’ since moving to the US with Meghan Markle and his son Archie.

Daily Mail, editor and broadcaster Richard Eden made these observations public regarding the ‘inner turmoil’ of the Duke while speaking to a well-placed source.

The source who has been dubbed an ‘old pal’ of the royal Spare spoke out and said, “Imagine the difference if they were still working royals.”

“They would be the centre of attention wherever they went,” during these solo outings. “They would be patrons of organisations and charities, not just guests turning up.”

In the eyes of the source, “I think Harry's work over recent weeks with WellChild and Sentebale [the charity he helped set up in 2006 for African orphans, including those living with HIV/AIDS] will have brought home to him how much he has lost by moving to the States.”

It is pertinent to mention that these solo outings are ones that Prince Harry undertook in recent weeks, from New York (for charity work) to the UK (for the WellChild Awards) and even South Africa (with the Spencer’s).

On the other side Meghan also undertook a solo engagement of her own, and that was for the LA Children’s Hospital gala.

Kris Jenner reveals one thing from Kylie that can 'get her in trouble'
Kris Jenner reveals one thing from Kylie that can 'get her in trouble'
Matt Damon goes on mission of peace
Matt Damon goes on mission of peace
David Beckham, Tom Brady set to clash soon?
David Beckham, Tom Brady set to clash soon?
Pharrell Williams reveals his secret skincare hacks to stay young at 51
Pharrell Williams reveals his secret skincare hacks to stay young at 51
Meghan Markle staff spills real ‘lesson' he learnt from Duchess video
Meghan Markle staff spills real ‘lesson' he learnt from Duchess
Demi Lovato's fiance Jutes gets candid about his proposal
Demi Lovato's fiance Jutes gets candid about his proposal
Kanye West accused of sexual assault by ex assistant video
Kanye West accused of sexual assault by ex assistant
Denis Villeneuve gets honest about 'Blade Runner 2049'
Denis Villeneuve gets honest about 'Blade Runner 2049'