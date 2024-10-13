Prince Harry coming to realize how much he's lost since Meghan Markle

Experts believe Prince Harry is finally coming to a point where he is beginning to realize ‘how much he’s lost’ since moving to the US with Meghan Markle and his son Archie.

Daily Mail, editor and broadcaster Richard Eden made these observations public regarding the ‘inner turmoil’ of the Duke while speaking to a well-placed source.

The source who has been dubbed an ‘old pal’ of the royal Spare spoke out and said, “Imagine the difference if they were still working royals.”

“They would be the centre of attention wherever they went,” during these solo outings. “They would be patrons of organisations and charities, not just guests turning up.”

In the eyes of the source, “I think Harry's work over recent weeks with WellChild and Sentebale [the charity he helped set up in 2006 for African orphans, including those living with HIV/AIDS] will have brought home to him how much he has lost by moving to the States.”

It is pertinent to mention that these solo outings are ones that Prince Harry undertook in recent weeks, from New York (for charity work) to the UK (for the WellChild Awards) and even South Africa (with the Spencer’s).

On the other side Meghan also undertook a solo engagement of her own, and that was for the LA Children’s Hospital gala.