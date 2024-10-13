Metallica star James Hetfield talks about becoming a 'legacy band'

Metallica front man James Hetfield just revealed if he aims to become a “legacy band.”

As The Ecstasy of Gold singer spoke on The Metallica Report, he discussed the experience of playing their record-breaking world tour that began in April 2023, playing to almost three million fans across the globe.

“I think that the confidence, the fact that the ‘72 Seasons‘ album is well received and some of the songs that we’re playing live work, and they kind of fit seamlessly in with all the catalogue, all the albums we have,” he said.

“We’re not afraid of it, but we’re not overindulging in it as well. We know people wanna hear the ‘best of,’” Hetfield mentioned, adding, “And you’ve gotta challenge them to listen to some of the new stuff as well, ’cause we certainly don’t wanna be a legacy band that just plays their greatest hits and then that’s it.”

The rock star, whose band is regarded as one of the “big four” in the genre of thrash metal, also stated how a performer should have the confidence to know “mistakes are a part of the show” and play a part in shaping you too, “That’s part of what we say before we go out: ‘Hey, all mistakes are free,'” he explained.

“And it’s not a mistake. Really, that word is kind of ridiculous in a way. It’s just a unique way of playing it that night. Everyone gets to enjoy whatever happens right then. And frankly, I think it’s a challenge,” James Hetfield further clarified the concept.