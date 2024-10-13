Prince Harry warned about the impending death of his rebrand with Meghan

Prince Harry has just been warned against expecting anything too big from his rebrand efforts alongside Meghan Markle.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers made these observations and claims.

His comments have been shared during an interview with The Sun where he highlighted the near-impossible chance at a rebranding.

According to Mr Vickers this rebrand “won’t work” even though “Prince Harry is trying to sort of turn himself into the old Prince Harry and do what he was very good at.”

“He is giving out awards instead of accepting them and talking about the issues that he likes talking about when he's on his own.”

At one point after Megxit there were also moments where Mr Vickers thinks Prince Harry was only “spouting whatever she tells him to or she's doing the talking.”

Till that point in time, it was Meghan that lead the narrative, the historian believed.

He also added, “She of course was an actress and so appearing in a red dress in front of one of those advertising screens and talking to celebrities and things is very much her world.”

But “I don't think that anything she's doing at the moment is going to appeal to people in the UK very much.”

“Her wearing a red dress is this sort of power statement like Princess Diana wearing a black dress when she went to the Serpentine Gallery.”

“Sort of establishing herself as a figure. I think that works better in America than it does over here,” he added before signing off.