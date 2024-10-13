Photo: Inside Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's future after ‘It Ends With Us' drama

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni might work together in the future after It Ends With Us scandal.

As fans will be aware, the 40-year-old actress was accused of being a “mean girl” after she began “insensitively” promoting the movie, It Ends With Us.

Following this, Justin Baldoni, the director of the movie, also branded the Gossip Girl alum for being “controlling” on the sets of the movie.

For those unversed, the now-super hit film was based off Colleen Hoover's novel about an abusive relationship, like a romance movie.

Now, an insider shared with Life & Style, “Sony is holding out hope that Blake and Justin Baldoni can come to some kind of understanding to get the It Ends With Us sequel off the ground in the next 18 months.”

The source also mentioned, “They’re doing everything they can to make that happen, while respecting Justin and Blake for the job they’ve already done.”

As per this insider, the source even claimed that the actress would consider returning “for more movies if it’s a great business proposition.”

They also declared that her “personality differences with Justin or anybody else” wouldn’t be a “deciding factor.”

“But ‘IEWU‘ is all about money, and it always has been,” the source remarked in conclusion.