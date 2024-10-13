Meghan Markle's final say on going back to being a Royal revealed

Meghan Markle has no plans to ever going back to being a Royal as she is reportedly planning a "big comeback" in Hollywood.



According to OK! Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex is embracing her bold side after stepping back from royal duties.

According to an insider, Meghan's recent stunning red dress appearance at a Los Angeles children's hospital gala signals her desire to regain the spotlight.

The source revealed that Meghan, after having spent years as per conservative royal fashion rules, is now prioritizes self-expression.

They said that the former Suits star’s time in the Royal family made her "sad and anxious,” even feeling like she "lost part of herself.

However, the insider noted that the Duchess is now getting it all back. "She doesn’t care what people think, she spent so long worrying about whether she was wearing the right outfit and if it was appropriate and now she just wants to be herself,” they added.

"Meghan has no plans to even go back to being a royal and this dress shows that she’s distancing herself from them and everything she used to be."