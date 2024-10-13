 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK dilemma deepens amid Christmas invitation

October 13, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing a Christmas dilemma as the couple is torn between spending the holiday with the Duke’s family in the UK or staying in California.

The couple has been invited to join Harry's uncle, Charles Spencer, at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, but Meghan is reportedly hesitant due to security concerns and fears of a negative public reaction.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward noted that Meghan's views on returning to the UK are likely negative, citing widespread dislike and unresolved security issues.

Speaking with Fabulous, Royal expert Ingrid Seward said, “I think the Duchess of Sussex's views on coming back to the UK are probably pretty negative.”

“I don't imagine you would want to come back to a country where you are so universally disliked,” he added. “And also there's the problem of the security which is still not solved, and Harry says he won't bring his wife and children back here until he feels that he is in a secure position.”

The expert continued: “I do think that Harry and Meghan have a dilemma with their family life, because the children are getting older, and the children are probably absolutely intrigued to know what their cousins are like.”

“They wouldn't remember them. And I think that maybe an invitation from Charles Spencer might be attractive, and they would meet other cousins.”

However, the source further added that “it's going to raise a lot of questions. Is Harry going to see his father? Is he going to see any other members of his family?”

“So I would think at the moment they're undecided. They seem to make a lot of fairly last minute decisions in their lives.”

