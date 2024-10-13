Photo: Katy Perry regrets taking Orlando Bloom's advice: Source

Katy Perry reportedly did not receive a warm welcome from industry since she made her musical comeback.

According to a new report of Life & Style, the songstress is upset because her songs did not turn into global hits.

“It’s actually a little scary that Katy’s decision to return to her sex-appeal roots has fallen flat with her fans,” an insider dished.

They went on to mention, “She’s all but admitted that this was something Orlando wanted her to try.”

“But that doesn’t make the bad reviews and ‘who cares?’ response from the industry any easier to swallow,” the insider revealed in conclusion.

This comes after an insider shared with the outlet, “S** is Orlando’s big vice, but he’s not a cheater and never has been. He just wants a partner with an equal s**-drive and Katy seems to have no problem keeping up.”

“They can turn anything into foreplay, even housework, Katy wasn’t exaggerating when she said she gives Orlando oral s** if he does the dishes,” the source also explained.

“She works very hard to keep him satisfied, and he does the same with her, it’s a great relationship and s** is definitely a huge part of their connection, so Orlando sneaking a peak at Kim’s bum is a non-issue,” the source remarked at the time when Orlando went viral for checking out Kim Kardashian.

They concluded, “They found it pretty hilarious that people got so up in arms about it!”