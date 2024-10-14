Photo: Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox looking out for Matt LeBlanc: Source

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly giving extra attention to Matt LeBlanc.

Since the loss of their dearest friend, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and Courtney have reportedly focused their energies on Matt LeBlanc, spilled an insider privy to Heat Magazine.

For those unversed, the legendary actor left the world mourning on 28th October 2023 after drowning in his jacuzzi.

Reportedly, this is the reason why Jennifer and Matt are having sleepovers now more than ever.

“Watching Matt struggle has been extremely difficult for Jen,” the source also explained.

They also revealed, “She's been spending a lot of time with Matt at his home in Pacific Palisades.”

In addition to this, the source mentioned that while stay at her friend’s place, the former wife of Brad Pitt spends most of her time “cooking for him, or just hanging out and watching movies, or sitting and chatting.”

“She's even stayed over a couple of times,” they also noted.

“And both she and Courteney have been in contact to ensure at least one of them is around to keep an eye on him,” the source declared before signing off from the chat.