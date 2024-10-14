 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek share awkward encounter at Balenciaga fashion show

Nicole Kidman spotted seemingly pushing away Salma Hayek at Paris Fashion Week

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2024

Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek share awkward encounter at Balenciaga fashion show

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week but did not seem to hit it off.

A video of their seemingly tense interaction while taking a picture with Katy Perry at the Balenciaga show is circulating online.

The video shows Hayek, 58, trying to turn the Big Little Lies star, 57— who had her back facing the cameraman—towards the flashing lights when a photographer asked for “one more” photo.

In the clip, it then appears that the latter got seemingly annoyed as she removed Hayek's hand from her arm.

She then gave Perry a kiss and exchanged a few words with the Frida star before walking away.

It’s unclear what the Australian actress said to Hayek but as Kidman walked away, Hayek said, “Yes please. Advice.”

Someone—presumably Kidman, as per Page Six—then said, “You don’t need it,” to which Hayek replied, “I do.”

Hayek then posed for some photos with Perry before the clip came to a close.

Meghan Markle receives praises for being ‘warm and considerate' amid hate video
Meghan Markle receives praises for being ‘warm and considerate' amid hate
Prince Harry cementing his separation from Meghan Markle even further
Prince Harry cementing his separation from Meghan Markle even further
Meghan Markle forced to flee ‘bullying' Britian for THESE royals?
Meghan Markle forced to flee ‘bullying' Britian for THESE royals?
Royal expert makes shocking claim about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Royal expert makes shocking claim about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Joe Jonas spotted with new mystery woman in Paris
Joe Jonas spotted with new mystery woman in Paris
Meghan Markle's power statements fall flat in UK: Expert
Meghan Markle's power statements fall flat in UK: Expert
Andrew Garfield, Kate Tomas broke up 'months ago'
Andrew Garfield, Kate Tomas broke up 'months ago'
Meghan Markle in trouble as ‘deep down' people love Harry video
Meghan Markle in trouble as ‘deep down' people love Harry