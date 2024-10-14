Prince Harry's catharsis sparks a great personal cost amid divorce talks

Experts fear Prince Harry is at risk of facing a major personal cost because of the way he’s treated his ‘catharsis’.

A warning about all of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during her piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she accused Prince Harry of making bank, higher than some of his cousins, only to be left with a catharsis that came at a great personal loss.

In the eyes of the expert, “There is one thing that Harry got from Netflix and Spare at least – he got to tell his story.”

And that is that “He got to vent and to cathart and to unburden himself to his true heart’s content.”

“Maybe today his soul is lighter and freer having finally been able to explain himself to the world,” but “if only it hadn’t come at such an exorbitant personal cost,” then the royal could enjoy it, like his cousins who not only live on royal properties but “still get invitations to the Royal Box at Ascot and to Balmoral and to Sandringham shooting parties and to gin-laced knees-ups to watch the Bake Off finale at Clarence House – while still ending up with vast quantities of dosh.”