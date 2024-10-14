 
King Charles releases heartbreaking statement as he reacts to sad news

Royal expert shared King Charles emotional message released by the palace on social media

October 14, 2024

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla have reacted to the sudden death of former Scotland figurehead Alex Salmond, who died at the age of 69.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X and shared King Charles message released by the palace.

She tweeted, “The King’s message following the death of Alex Salmond today: ‘My wife and I are greatly saddened to hear of the sudden death of Alex Salmond.’

“His devotion to Scotland drove his decades of public service. We extend our deep condolences to his family and loved ones at this time."

According to AFP, Salmond, a figurehead of the independence movement and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) during two 10-year spells, died on Saturday whilst in North Macedonia.

Salmond, who led Scotland between 2007 and 2014, was taken ill after giving a speech, UK media reported.

"Alex Salmond, former leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland, has died," the SNP wrote on its official X account, above a black-and-white photo of the politician.

"His leadership brought the SNP into the mainstream and the Scottish government," it added.

"He was a titan of the independence movement."

