Meghan Markle sends strong message to Prince William after 'alarm bells' at Palace

Meghan Markle has seemingly sent a strong message to her brother-in-law Prince William amid the Prince of Wales recent concerns.



According to a report by Daily Express, the future king is said to be worried about the location of jewels that once belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana, and were given to Meghan.

The duchess received an engagement ring from Prince Harry in 2017, which reportedly included two diamonds from his late mother's collection.

The publication, citing royal insiders, reported the ring appears to have "vanished" and doesn't make sense that Meghan would not be "proudly" wearing it.

The royal source further claimed: "And it's safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the Palace. [Prince William's] putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what's going on. Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William."

Amid these claims, the GB News has reported Meghan donned Princess Diana's jewellery on her latest outing without Prince Harry at youth organisation Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

It claimed Meghan was sporting her Cartier Tank Française gold watch that was a gift from Diana's personal collection, apparently sending a strong message to William.

Prince William and Harry's mom Diana would wear her gold Cartier Tank Française watch, which her sons inherited after her death.