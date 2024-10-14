Hailie Jade Scott reveals Eminem's reaction to her pregnancy

Hailie Jade Scott reveals father Eminem's reaction to her pregnancy news

Hailie Jade Scott shared the story of how her father Eminem didn’t initially catch on to her pregnancy announcement.

Scott, whose pregnancy was revealed earlier this month, did so by giving the 15-time Grammy Award winner, a Detroit Lions jersey with “Grandpa” on the back.

However, as Hailie explained on the Friday episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast, what she was trying to tell him didn’t quite click.

In regards to this, she recalled, “He was like, ‘Are you trying to call me old? Why are you giving me this jersey that says grandpa?’ Then I hold up the ultrasound picture and he was like, ‘Oh my God. Wait, this is real? This is happening?’”

According to US Weekly, at that time, the father-daughter duo was on set filming scenes for his Temporary music video, and the person recording their interaction was just as excited as the rapper.

Moreover, she continued by saying, “It was actually really funny, too, because the person who was recording obviously had no idea that that was the plan. They were thinking, ‘Oh we’re just getting some shots.’ So, their reaction we had to mute because they were like, ‘What the eff is going on here? Is this real?’”

As per the publication, Scott went on to tell listeners that once her dad calmed down, he decided to get in on the fun by helping reveal the news to their loved ones as she explained, “The rest of my family was coming over later to watch the Detroit Lions game. When they got here, we just had my dad wearing the jersey with the jacket over it. Then he took it off and they all got to see that it said ‘Grandpa.’ And some of them were still like, ‘What’s going on?’ until I pulled out the picture.”

Later in the episode, Scott and husband Evan McClintock revealed the gender of their baby, telling listeners that they’re “excited” to welcome a boy.