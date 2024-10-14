Prince Archie, Lilibet facing condemnation from their own parents

An expert has just bashed the Sussex parents for the life they are condemning their children to live.

Accusations pertaining to this have been shared by royal expert Charles Rae, during his interview with GBN's Ben Leo.

In the middle of that chat the expert accused Meghan and her husband of “condemning their own children” to a life of isolation, away from their cousins.

Mr Rae was even quoted saying, “In terms of Meghan, I'm of the school that does not believe that Meghan will ever return to this country.”

“And by implication, it means that the children, unless they're much older, will not be back in this country for the foreseeable future.”



This allegation has come just weeks after a report came out, revealing that Prince Harry and Meghan plan to tell their kids about their royal heritage “in due time.”

But as of right now, a source revealed that they “take the kids to school, they pick them up, and they are very active and present with them throughout the day.”

“I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can't. William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable. And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children. They know the world wants to see [them, but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted if it ever does.”