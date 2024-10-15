Christina Aguilera’s fiancé becomes 'upset' over less fun time

Christina Aguilera’s fiancé, Matthew Rutler, is reportedly in a fix. Because she insists on losing weight without giving much thought to the impact this will have on their love life.

“Christina’s all about looking as sexy as she can these days. She’s constantly showing off her body and parading around in skin tight clothes,” the bird chirped to Life & Style.

“Most people probably assume she’s got a hot sex life to go with her hot body, but it’s actually the total opposite.”

The insider explained, “Apparently, she and Matt used to have a way better intimate life, but these days it’s DOA because she’s just never in the mood. It’s not something that’s ever been an issue in their relationship before, so of course Matt is blaming her drastic weight loss.”

Also, sources suggest the alleged use of weight loss may be putting a dent in her desires.

“Plus, although Christina denies taking Ozempic or any of the other weight loss drugs, decreased libido is one of the possible side effects, so it’s not hard to put two and two together.”

However, the snitch revealed that this alleged concern of her partner did not move Christina, whom she has been engaged with since 2014.

“She’s so caught up in looking good and all the stuff going on with her career, but it’s certainly doing a number on Matt. He feels like their connection’s just not the same as it used to be,” the tipster tattled.

“He’s been complaining to friends and saying he wishes she’d gain some weight and start acting like herself again.”