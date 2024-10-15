Lupita Nyong'o reflects on Chadwick Boseman's grief

Years passed, but still, Lupita Nyong'o became emotional while talking about her Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman.



This shows the level of her love for the late actor, as she opens up while watching the clip of the MCU film at the BFI London Film Festival.

"I have to admit, I haven't seen the film since Chadwick died, so I'm having a moment."

She continued, "Grief is just love with no place to put it. I don't run away from the tears of the grief. You just live with it. That experience will never be separate from the love that was formed."

"I watch this clip, and I'm filled with grief," the Oscar winner noted. "I don't know whether I'll ever be done shedding my tears from losing my friend. But I'm like, 'We get to see him alive.' And that's so wonderful."

Earlier, Lupita, in the same warmth, posted a heartwarming tribute on Chadwick's fourth anniversary of passing.

"'Grief never ends,'" she began. "'But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It's the price of love.'"

"Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever," she concluded the post about her co-star, who died of colon cancer in 2020