Abbie Chatfield branded as 'cheap' post rare comment on wedding gifts

Abbie Chatfield was branded as “cheap” after she admitted that she doesn't give a gift to newlyweds at weddings.



The former Bachelor star shared a video on TikTok last week discussing the expectation for wedding guests to give more generously than for birthdays.

In regard to this, she stated, “First of all, I didn't know wedding gifts were even compulsory. Birthday gifts aren't compulsory. You know what I mean?”

Moreover, she continued by admitting, “Baby shower, I actually understand because you're gonna have a baby, you need things.”

According to Daily Mail, Abbie then argued that the high cost of weddings shouldn't dictate the generosity of gifts and suggested that if guests find the financial demands of attending a wedding too much, they should not be invited.

Additionally, she added, “It's not my fault you decided to spend $70,000 on a wedding. Why do I owe you? Don't invite me, then. I also come from a family that aren't like, present heavy. So, I find this whole thing so weird. I'm actually in shock. $100 a lot of money, is it not?”

As per the outlet, disgruntled fans took to the comments and assured Abbie that it's “normal” to pay money as a gift often to cover a person's seat at reception, as one of the users penned, “You're embarrassing! Just give them a couple of 100 [dollars]. Don't be cheap.”

Furthermore, in another video, Chatfield hit back at the commenter's expectation of making a financial contribution to a wedding and questioned why she should pay for someone else's nuptials.