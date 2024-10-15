Prince Harry making Meghan Markle look like an ‘appendage'

Experts believe that next to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle looks like an ‘appendage’ during tours and engagements.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward made these comments as part of her observation about the Sussexes’ new strategy.

She dished on all of this during her interview with GBN's Nana Akua.

During that chat the expert noted the potential reasons for this spree of solo outings and said, “I think what they're doing or being advised to do is do their own thing.”

But when it comes to Meghan Markle, Ms Seward branded her akin to an “appendage” of the Spare, whenever the two attend events together.

Hence, during the “stunningly successful” trips done by the Duke, there was “no sign of Meghan because I think Harry knows that he does these things best on his own. I mean, there's no point in him taking Meghan to Lesotho.”

“Harry, or maybe his advisers have said to him, you need to raise your own profile and do it by doing what you do best, which is working with children and the disadvantaged. He's always been brilliant at that.”

“I feel that he needs to get out more because when he does speak when he's actually giving a talk, he's very eloquent. From this Lesotho trip, I couldn't quite get what he was trying to do. Maybe he was just trying to raise the profile of the charity, but much better for him to do it without his wife because otherwise attention's deflected onto her and what she's wearing.”