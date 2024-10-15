Prince Harry ‘cutting everyone dead' since major change

Prince Harry’s personality shift has just sparks monumental questions among experts who have accused him of 'cutting everyone dead'.

Prince Harry’s complete personality shift has just become a topic of massive discussion among experts.

Arthur Edwards, the Sun's Royal photographer made these comments about the Duke of Sussex.

he began by noting the pure sense of ‘shock’ he felt when this became apparent.

While speaking on the live segment he said, “He used to say 'I'll do everything I can to make it good for you, and that's what shocked me when he just cut us all dead, that one time up in Manchester.”

He also went on to recall how, “I'll never forget and I was shocked and it was just the day he met Meghan or the day he fell in love with Meghan, and it's all changed since then.”

Mr Edwards even went as far as to express his sadness over this change that overtook the prince and said, “I feel sad about that because he was a fabulous person to work with."

He “used to be so much fun” to be around, the expert also noted at one point in his conversation with the outlet.

"I remember when he met the Jamaican Prime Minister, instead of saying 'hello ma'am, 'pleased to meet you' he just hugged her."

At the time when he was asked why he did that, the royal said, “because my father said she likes a hug so I thought I'd get in first' and that's what he was like, it was so much fun.”

“And then we went to Brazil and he playing football with the kids on the beach and he's running a road race and as he finished the race he had a picture of William on his face. He was fun and he was surprising.”