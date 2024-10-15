 
Geo News

Shawn Mendes discovers himself in new album 'Shawn'

Shawn Mendes reveals what his new album 'Shawn’ gave him

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2024

Shawn Mendes discovers himself in new album Shawn
Shawn Mendes discovers himself in new album 'Shawn'

Shawn Mendes has revealed that his new album, Shawn, helped him reconnect with himself.

The 25-year-old crooner opened up about his upcoming album in a candid conversation with Interview magazine.

"It's already given me more than any of my albums by so much, and I haven't even shown anyone," said Shawn.

The Stitches hitmaker shared that he doesn’t take himself “too seriously” after working on his upcoming album.

“I think within finding yourself, there’s humor. There’s not taking myself so seriously,” said Shawn.

"I don't feel like I'm waking up every day and stepping into the role of Shawn. I feel like I'm just waking up as him,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer credited therapy for helping him become “less extreme."

"When you go through your first breakup, it feels like you have all the answers. But to be honest, if someone asked me the number one reason I'm feeling better, I'd say therapy and taking myself less seriously,” he shared.

For those unversed, Shawn's upcoming album will be released on November 15, 2024.

Prince Harry clashing with Meghan Markle over Archie, Lilibet parenting
Prince Harry clashing with Meghan Markle over Archie, Lilibet parenting
Diddy's lawyer brushes off new sexual abuse lawsuits as ‘attempts to garner publicity'
Diddy's lawyer brushes off new sexual abuse lawsuits as ‘attempts to garner publicity'
Kate Middleton faces no pressure to attend Christmas with Royal family this year video
Kate Middleton faces no pressure to attend Christmas with Royal family this year
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new 'problems at home' laid bare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new 'problems at home' laid bare
Kanye West's ex assistant reveals Bianca Censori's real role in his office
Kanye West's ex assistant reveals Bianca Censori's real role in his office
Al Pacino reflects on his Oscar Heartbreak: 'Not to be ignored'
Al Pacino reflects on his Oscar Heartbreak: 'Not to be ignored'
Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson lands lead role in new movie musical
Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson lands lead role in new movie musical
Kate Middleton gets new title as Princess returns to royal duties
Kate Middleton gets new title as Princess returns to royal duties