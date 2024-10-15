Shawn Mendes discovers himself in new album 'Shawn'

Shawn Mendes has revealed that his new album, Shawn, helped him reconnect with himself.

The 25-year-old crooner opened up about his upcoming album in a candid conversation with Interview magazine.



"It's already given me more than any of my albums by so much, and I haven't even shown anyone," said Shawn.

The Stitches hitmaker shared that he doesn’t take himself “too seriously” after working on his upcoming album.

“I think within finding yourself, there’s humor. There’s not taking myself so seriously,” said Shawn.



"I don't feel like I'm waking up every day and stepping into the role of Shawn. I feel like I'm just waking up as him,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer credited therapy for helping him become “less extreme."

"When you go through your first breakup, it feels like you have all the answers. But to be honest, if someone asked me the number one reason I'm feeling better, I'd say therapy and taking myself less seriously,” he shared.



For those unversed, Shawn's upcoming album will be released on November 15, 2024.