Meghan Markle concerned on Harry's sudden change of heart towards Royal family

Meghan Markle reportedly not happy with Prince Harry’s admiration for Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2024

Prince Harry's sudden change of heart towards his royal family has reportedly caused tension in his marriage to Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and since publically criticized the Royal family together on multiple platforms.

However, after King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed of cancer respectively, Harry began planning strategies to rebuild relationship with his family.

According to report by Heat Magazine, the Duke of Sussex frequently sings praises Kate, which does not sit well with his wife, Meghan Markle.

“There’s not a day that goes by where Harry doesn’t sing the praises of Kate or talk about how amazing she’s been, going through her illness,” the insider said.

They added, “Meghan absolutely wants Harry on better terms with his family, but what she isn’t willing to accept is the way he’s suddenly putting Kate and the rest of them on this pedestal.”

“It’s such a shift in attitude, which is why she’s so triggered.”

