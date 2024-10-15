Prince Harry lands in tough spot as Duke set to make ‘difficult’ decision

Prince Harry desperately wants a Christmas reunion with the Royal family as it could be his cancer-stricken father, King Charles’ last Christmas, a source has revealed.



According to Heat Magazine, the Duke of Sussex is hoping to mend relations with Charles and the rest of the Royal family members six years after stepping down as senior working royal alongside Meghan Markle in 2020.

A source has revealed that Harry is expecting a Christmas invite from the Royal family and if that happens, he will have to make a tough decision.

The insider said that in case Harry gets an invitation to spend Christmas with Royals at Sandringham, Meghan would not be willing to go. Hence, he will have to spend the occasion with his beloved wife.

“It’s been nearly six years since Harry spent Christmas with his family – he can’t help but feel sad about that,” the insider said.

“On a personal level, the memories of his family Christmases are very nostalgic for him, and he’s quietly optimistic that, this year, he’s going to get an invite. If it does indeed happen, it’s going to put him in a very difficult situation, because it’s going to be a hard one for him to turn down, especially if he wants to keep working towards a peace deal with his family,” they added.

The source continued: “As sad as it is to consider, this may be one of his father’s last Christmases. But it’s the same old tug-of-war because Meghan wouldn’t dream of going, which means he’s going to have a very difficult decision to make if he gets the invite he’s hoping for.”

“It’s going to put Harry in a very, very tough spot.”