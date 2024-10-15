Diddy's Hollywood pals ‘pressurized' to keep his ‘dark secrets' hidden

Diddy is currently jailed in Metropolitan Detention Center

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Hollywood pals are scared that they’ll be summoned to court to testify when his trial begins.

Diddy is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial for federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, kidnapping and other crimes.

A well placed Hollywood source has claimed that stars that enjoyed Diddy’s parties at his Hamptons mansion and Beverly Hills home are terrified of “being called to testify.”

An insider told Radar Online: “Diddy’s White Parties weren’t only the place to be seen, but a chance for stars and socialites to experience Diddy’s extravagant world.”

“They were treated like royalty, and they loved being part of the spectacle. Many of them would leave before the real partying began, but others would stay to watch or partake,” they continued.

“There are dozens of people in Hollywood who are terrified of being called to testify. It could spell ruin if details about their connection to Diddy go public. No doubt people like Ashton, Leo, Justin, and others are sweating bullets,” they noted.

“Jay-Z is also keeping a low profile over his friendship with Diddy, and no doubt [his wife] Beyoncé is freaking out,” they claimed.

The mole also claimed that those who attend “Diddy’s parties have been pressured not to reveal his deep, dark secrets, but now they may have to if they’re dragged into court and put under oath.”

The tipster even alleged that the music mogul’s girlfriends never badmouthed him due to fear.

Giving Jennifer Lopez’s example, they said, “In the years that followed, she wouldn’t say a negative thing about him.”