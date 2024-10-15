John Legend discusses charity close to his heart amid son's health issue

John Legend has been attached to Ronald McDonald House Charities for years

John Legend is grateful for the support he has amid his son’s struggle with diabetes, and passionate about providing that kind of support to other families dealing with ill children.

Legend has supported the Ronald McDonald House Charities for many years now, and helped them celebrate their 50th anniversary on October 15.

The EGOT winner told People, “Ronald McDonald House Charities have been doing amazing work for 50 years, and I've been able to witness firsthand how meaningful the work is for families who are going through medical issues with their young ones.”

“And I've gotten to spend time with a lot of the families, both in Los Angeles and in Hawaii. And I've been so impressed with the work that RMHC has been doing and I'm so excited to help them celebrate this 50 years. It really affected so many people's lives and provided comfort and support for people going through some of the toughest times, and I really want to honor that and I'm glad we're celebrating 50 years.”

This comes after Legend shared how his 6-year-old son Miles’ Type 1 diabetes was diagnosed recently and shared his gratitude for their medical team.

“We're so fortunate to have the folks at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles and health professionals at our school and just a wonderful team to help us,” he told the publication. “It's really important for families when they're going through medical challenges to have that support system."

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are also parents to daughters Luna, 8, and Esti, 1, and son Wren, 1.