 
Geo News

Tom Cruise 'invincibility complex' raises concerns as he films 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Tom Cruise was spotted doing death defying stunt for 'Mission: Impossible 8'

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2024

Tom Cruise 'invincibility complex' raises concerns as he films 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Tom Cruise is reportedly adamant on doing his stunts himself even as he ages, per a source.

Cruise, who has starred as fearless IMF Agent Ethan Hunt for 28 years in the Mission: Impossible movies series, has left the crew afraid that an accident could happen.

“Tom’s got this crazy invincibility complex and truly believes he’s a superior human being who’ll be able to pull off these stunts well into his senior years," a source told Radar Online.

“He’s in complete denial that he’s getting older. It’s not just the risks he’s taking; it’s the appearance too. As good as he looks fresh after some subtle nip/tucks, the reality is his skin’s starting to sag a lot more, and his limbs are starting to creak. It’s a situation that he refuses to accept,” they continued.

“The reality is, there’s always the chance something could go horribly wrong,” the tipster cautioned. “The scary thing is that he keeps pushing the envelope.”

This comes after the Top Gun star was seen performing another dangerous stunt in July for the upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two. For the stunt, he courageously hung from a yellow Stearman biplane soaring high above Oxfordshire, England. He was also seen filming an aerial combat with Esai Morales, who portrays the antagonist Gabriel.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two is still filming, and the budget of the film has exceeded $300 million. It will hit theaters on 23rd May 2025, with a trailer to be released soon.

Sofia Vergara's beau Justin Saliman worships her despite Emmy loss: Source
Sofia Vergara's beau Justin Saliman worships her despite Emmy loss: Source
David Beckham's son Romeo confirms romance with fellow nepo baby
David Beckham's son Romeo confirms romance with fellow nepo baby
Justin Bieber's mum gets honest about her fears
Justin Bieber's mum gets honest about her fears
North West tells Kim Kardashian her fashion inspiration is her 'dad' Kanye West video
North West tells Kim Kardashian her fashion inspiration is her 'dad' Kanye West
Paul Mescal shares insight into fear he won't 'live a long life'
Paul Mescal shares insight into fear he won't 'live a long life'
Soulja Boy demands checkup of ex amid lawsuit
Soulja Boy demands checkup of ex amid lawsuit
Christina Aguilera sparks concern with shocking weight loss: Source
Christina Aguilera sparks concern with shocking weight loss: Source
Jennifer Aniston's new approach to keeping dates with 'roster of guys' private video
Jennifer Aniston's new approach to keeping dates with 'roster of guys' private