Tom Cruise 'invincibility complex' raises concerns as he films 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Tom Cruise is reportedly adamant on doing his stunts himself even as he ages, per a source.



Cruise, who has starred as fearless IMF Agent Ethan Hunt for 28 years in the Mission: Impossible movies series, has left the crew afraid that an accident could happen.

“Tom’s got this crazy invincibility complex and truly believes he’s a superior human being who’ll be able to pull off these stunts well into his senior years," a source told Radar Online.

“He’s in complete denial that he’s getting older. It’s not just the risks he’s taking; it’s the appearance too. As good as he looks fresh after some subtle nip/tucks, the reality is his skin’s starting to sag a lot more, and his limbs are starting to creak. It’s a situation that he refuses to accept,” they continued.

“The reality is, there’s always the chance something could go horribly wrong,” the tipster cautioned. “The scary thing is that he keeps pushing the envelope.”

This comes after the Top Gun star was seen performing another dangerous stunt in July for the upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two. For the stunt, he courageously hung from a yellow Stearman biplane soaring high above Oxfordshire, England. He was also seen filming an aerial combat with Esai Morales, who portrays the antagonist Gabriel.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two is still filming, and the budget of the film has exceeded $300 million. It will hit theaters on 23rd May 2025, with a trailer to be released soon.