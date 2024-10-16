Kate Middleton to ditch ‘tradition' for special Christmas message

Kate Middleton is supposedly preparing to send a special message through her Christmas card this year.



The Princess of Wales, who has recovered from her cancer diagnosis, will exclusively talk about the importance of family.

Royal expert Ingrid Sewerd predicts that the Wales's Christmas card will "definitely be with family as right across the board that is what has been traditionally sent. I imagine that it will be cuddly picture of her with her arms around her children."

The expert added that it be a "close contact picture" Ingrid thinks that the royal will be keen to put "her cancer battle behind her"

Kate released a video last month sharing with her admirers that she is now cancer free.

In the clip, the Princess noted: “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”