 
Geo News

Kate Middleton to ditch ‘tradition' for special Christmas message

Kate Middleton will touch upon an important theme with Christmas message

By
Web Desk
|

October 16, 2024

Kate Middleton is supposedly preparing to send a special message through her Christmas card this year.

The Princess of Wales, who has recovered from her cancer diagnosis, will exclusively talk about the importance of family.

Royal expert Ingrid Sewerd predicts that the Wales's Christmas card will "definitely be with family as right across the board that is what has been traditionally sent. I imagine that it will be cuddly picture of her with her arms around her children."

The expert added that it be a "close contact picture" Ingrid thinks that the royal will be keen to put "her cancer battle behind her"

Kate released a video last month sharing with her admirers that she is now cancer free.

In the clip, the Princess noted: “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Zack Snyder gets honest about Batman in comic book
Zack Snyder gets honest about Batman in comic book
Cassie set to revive music career after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest
Cassie set to revive music career after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest
Gigi Hadid confirms Victoria's Secret Runway 2024 will be 'dream come true'
Gigi Hadid confirms Victoria's Secret Runway 2024 will be 'dream come true'
Cher's boyfriend spending time apart as she acts needy: Source
Cher's boyfriend spending time apart as she acts needy: Source
Apple renews 'Slow Horses' for season six
Apple renews 'Slow Horses' for season six
Bruce Springsteen updates fans on Patti Scialfa's health amid rare blood cancer
Bruce Springsteen updates fans on Patti Scialfa's health amid rare blood cancer
Lana Del Rey 'wants to start a family' husband Jeremy Dufrene: Source
Lana Del Rey 'wants to start a family' husband Jeremy Dufrene: Source
Sofia Vergara's beau Justin Saliman worships her despite Emmy loss: Source
Sofia Vergara's beau Justin Saliman worships her despite Emmy loss: Source