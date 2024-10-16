Angelina Jolie blocks aging with 'cosmetic procedures'

Angelina Jolie has reportedly had some work done to face ahead of the promotions of Maria.



Sources say the cosmetic procedures also come as she faces stress from her legal battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

The tipster told Life & Style that the “stress over her court battle [with Brad Pitt] was taking a toll” on her beauty.

Pressure from these issues has let the signs of aging on the Oscar winner, insiders said.

So, to block them, Angelina has taken a key step. “She’s such a beauty and looks great at 49 for the most part,” the bird chirped.

“But clearly, she’s had a ton of new work done in time for all the publicity for Maria,” the snitch revealed.

On the other hand, another alleged stressor Angelina is going through is the poor reception of her upcoming directorial film Without Blood.

“Angelina is a little annoyed that she’s having to juggle the solid success of Maria, which has firmly put her in the Oscar race and back into business with Netflix, and her passion project, Without Blood,” the mole squealed to In Touch.

Her alleged disappointment stemmed from her high expectations for the movie.

“A movie Angelina thought could change the world when she first initiated it, but which now is stained by apathetic reviews and a weak audience response at its film festival debut.”