Fuel tanker explodes in Nigeria, killing at least 94 people

Fuel tanker crashed and exploded in Jigawa state in northern Nigeria, wounding 50 people

Reuters
October 16, 2024

Representational image of a fuel tank on its way in the middle of the day. — AFP/File
  • Fuel tanker explosion also injures 50 people. 
  • Incident occurred in Majia town, say police. 
  • Mass burial will be held later in the day.

A fuel tanker crashed and exploded in Jigawa state in northern Nigeria late on Tuesday after the driver lost control of the vehicle, leaving at least 94 people dead and wounding 50 others, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Majia town in the Taura local government area, about 530km (329.33 miles) north of the capital Abuja, spokesperson for Jigawa State Police Command Lawan Shiisu Adam told Reuters by telephone.

The casualties were local residents who had gathered to collect fuel from the tanker after it crashed. 

The wounded were taken to local hospitals in Ringim and Hadejia towns where they were being treated, Adam said.

A mass burial for the dead will be held later in the day, he said.

Many roads in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, are poorly maintained and riven with potholes, causing accidents that claim dozens of lives every year.

Last month, at least 48 people were killed in north-central Nigeria when a fuel tanker exploded after colliding with another truck carrying travellers and cattle, ensnaring other vehicles as well in the blaze.

