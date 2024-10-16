Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance remains rock solid: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly paying no heed to the rumours related to their split.

As per the newest report of Life & Style, Taylor and her beau “are doing just fine” in the wake of their break breakup rumors.

“The chatter about a supposed breakup contract was something they took in stride and immediately dismissed as totally ridiculous,” the insider also added.

In addition to this, the source shared that “they’re not paying attention to the rumors.”

Before conclusion, the source shared, “Taylor and Travis are the real deal,” noting, “Everyone in their world knows that.”

This comes after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying a romantic double date night with best friends and celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York, last week.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-inspired holiday movie named Lifetime is reportedly on the way.

Lifetime announced that the final original movie for the network’s annual It’s A Wonderful Lifetime movie slate is BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings. Gospel and R&B legend BeBe Winans will executive produce and star alongside his niece, Deborah Joy Winans.