Meghan Markle vying for camera time as Prince Harry takes 'all the good publicity'

Meghan Markle’s attempts to maintain her relevancy without Prince Harry ridiculed

October 17, 2024

Meghan Markle has reportedly been working as hard as possible to remind people that she’s “still around.”

Everything has been brought to light by royal biographer Ingrid Seward.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews with The Sun.

During that chat she said, “It did look very much as though she was just posing for the camera.”

“She wants to remind people that she is still around, although at the moment Harry is getting all the good publicity.”

While hypothesizing the possible reasons for this change, Ms Seward said, “I feel that they’re both going slightly different ways to see if it works. They’ve tried it together, and it didn’t work so well. So, they’re doing it separately to see how well it works.”

However, she did make clear that despite there being an apparent shift in their strategy, “I don’t see the same thing for Meghan,” Ms Seward said because “Deep down people still love Prince Harry, and they want to love him”, regardless. 

