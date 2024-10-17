Meghan Markle branded egocentric over inability to resist a dangling carot

Meghan Markle has just been called out for being unable to resist the geocentricism that’s been following her.

Royal author Christopher Andersen made these comments during his most recent interview with Fox News.

In that conversation he expressed his point of view on all the backlash Meghan gets, but also branded her a ‘hypocrite’ because of her most recent move.

Mr Andersen explained his stance by saying, “In fairness, since marrying Prince Harry, she has been on the receiving end of some pretty scalding criticism - some of it legitimate, but much of it not.”

He also added, “If Meghan feels unfairly targeted, she probably has every right to. But is it wise for someone who has been described as a workplace bully – whether it's true or not – to complain that she is a victim of bullying?”

“It may come off as just more egocentric whining,” and “we've heard it all before.”

Before signing off he did make it clear that while there is nothing wrong with addressing the bullying, he urged her to try and “resist the temptation to make it all about her.”