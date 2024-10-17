Artem Chigvintsev shuts down rumors of reconciliation with Nikki Garcia

Artem Chigvintsev has shut down the rumors that he wants to reconcile with Nikki Garcia.

The 42-year-old dancer opened up about his future with Nikki in an interview with People magazine on Wednesday, October 16.

“The reporting that I wanted to reconcile with Nikki is incorrect," said Artem.

According to his attorney, Ilona Antonyan, the former Dancing with the Stars pro has not communicated with his ex since October.

Recently, US Weekly reported that Artem wants to get back with Nikki.

“Artem has wanted to reconcile with Nikki. He doesn’t want the family to be divided, and [would love] to put this behind them,” an insider told the outlet.

However, the source added that Nikki has no interest in reconciling with Artem, saying, “She wants to move forward.”

For those unversed, the retired professional wrestler filed for divorce from Artem in September.