Harry Styles' mom expresses sorrow over sudden death of Liam Payne

Liam Payne was found dead in a hotel in Argentina on Wednesday at the age of 31

October 17, 2024

Harry Styles' mother, Anne Twist, has paid a heartfelt homage to Liam Payne following his sudden death.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anne expressed her sorrow over the former One Direction singer’s death by sharing a broken-heart emoji.

"Just a boy,” she penned.

Anne's post received more than 700,000 likes in just a few hours, and several of her followers paid homage to the late Liam in the comments section.

One of the internet users wrote, "Gone too soon and so young. Forever in our hearts Liam,” while another one commented, "He had a huge heart. What a loss for those who knew and loved him."

"I am devastated, sad, desolate... Lots of love to all those who loved him, to his family and his son, friends and to the boys,” posted third one.

Zayn Malik's sister, Waliyha, has also paid an emotional tribute to Liam on social media.

"I can't believe it, I honestly have no words for this sad moment... I really can't believe it,” penned the former One Direction singer’s sister on X while sharing a photo of herself with the late crooner.

For those unversed, Liam Payne was found dead in a hotel in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16. He was 31 years old.

