Hotel staff unveils Liam Payne's 'erratic' behaviour before singer's death

One of the hotel workers dished out a bizarre update about the late Liam Payne who died on Wednesday, October 17, in an Argentina-based hotel.



As per Sky News, the staff member of Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires hotel claimed that the late singer, who was a former member of One Direction, behaved "erratically" shortly before his death.

As per the publication, the audio recording shared by the police revealed that a hotel worker requested an urgent help.

"When he (Payne) is conscious he is destroying the entire room and we need you to send someone," the worker requested.

The cops were called to the hotel following reports of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol".

The hotel worker also added that he feared for the safety of the guest's life, who was later found dead after falling from his third-floor room balcony of the hotel.

Payne's body was discovered shortly after 5 pm local time.



The late singer was part of One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.