Taylor Swift wins hearts with sweet gesture for Chiefs alum's daughter

Taylor Swift helped Kansas City Chiefs alum Gehrig Dieter’s daughter Gigi make her dream come true.

On Tuesday, October 15, Kansas City Chiefs alum Gehrig Dieter shared a carousel post of pictures with his daughter Gigi as they visited Yankee Stadium.

Moreover, the fun father-daughter day out not only saw the New York Yankees win 5-2 against the Cleveland Guardians, but also led to the little girl taking photos with the Love Story hitmaker and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

In regard to this, Dieter wrote in caption, “Yanks win. Memories of a lifetime with Gigi,” alongside photos of Gigi posing with her father in front of the Yankees Stadium before taking snaps in their suite, which included a picture of her using a popcorn box as a hat.

Additionally, the former football wide receiver's daughter was also snapped wearing a large Yankees puffer jacket before being joined by Swift in the suite.

Furthermore, Gigi looked at the Wildest Dreams singer in the picture while sitting in her father’s arms, while Swift smiled with her mouth open and placed her arm on Dieter’s shoulder.

In terms of Swift’s dressing, she wore a black baseball cap and large blazer as she stood beside the father and daughter duo, who were dressed in matching New York Yankees jerseys.