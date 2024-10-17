Photo: Margot Robbie turns a deaf ear to 'online trolls' amid pregnancy: Source

Margot Robbie’s pregnancy is now blossoming more than ever, and she has no shame in flaunting her baby bump during her recent step outs.

However, a new report of Life & Style mentioned that the actress is receiving heavy criticism for her changing body shape on social media.

According to an insider, the Barbie hitmaker “is aware of the comments” people make about her pregnancy body.

For those unversed, it was reported in the first week of July that Tom and Margot are expecting their first baby after eight years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2016 after meeting on the set of Suite Française in 2013.

“But she doesn’t give them much thought because they’re coming from online trolls,” the source also explained.

They also noted, “She looks and feels more beautiful than ever” despite the online hate.

Before conclusion, the source declared that these negative remarks “bother her in the sense that no woman should be put down like this. Ever.”