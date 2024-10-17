Photo: Firerose makes shock admission about Billy Ray Cyrus marriage: 'I wasn't sure'

Firerose is reportedly looking forward to a healthier and happier life without Billy Ray Cyrus.

As fans will know, just seven months after tying the knot with the songstress, Billy Ray filed for divorce in May 2024.

According to the divorce filings, he cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for parting ways from the songstress.

Weighing on her true emotions on divorce filing, Firerose spoke in a recent chat with Us Weekly, “It was a blessing.”

She went on to explain, “I could’ve very well been stuck in that relationship for many more years.”

“There’s been a few times I wasn’t sure that I would survive,” the Aussie musician also added.

Reflecting on her growth post-divorce, she admitted, “It was a very humbling experience that put everything into perspective.”

This interview comes after she admitted that she wishes that she'd “run” from the star when she first met as she discussed their tumultuous marriage in another chat with Stellar.

According to Daily Mail, during their increasingly bitter and public break up, they accused one another of verbal and emotional abuse, and Firerose walked away from the divorce with $0.