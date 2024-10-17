Photo: Drake ready to fulfill Jennifer Lopez’s desires after Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Drake are seemingly looking forward to rekindling their romance.

For those unversed, Jennifer and Drake were first romantically linked together in 2016, when their PDA packed videos stormed the internet during the songstress’ All I Have Las Vegas Residency.

Later, Drake confessed that he was “hanging out” with Jennifer in February 2017.

However, their relationship turned out to be only a short-lived fling.

However, new findings of In Touch Weekly revealed that there is hoped for the two legendary musicians to rekindle their romance now that Jennifer Lopez is not with Ben Affleck.

As per an insider close to the duo, right after Jennifer Lopez’s divorce filing became public, Drake connected with the songstress to reassure her.

“And then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her,” they also claimed.

“They have their own history and a lot of chemistry, so it really did a lot to make her smile,” they insider claimed before signing off from the chat.