 
Geo News

Drake ready to fulfill Jennifer Lopez's desires after Ben Affleck: Source

Drake previously refused to see Jennifer Lopez because she was married to Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2024

Photo: Drake ready to fulfill Jennifer Lopez’s desires after Ben Affleck: Source
Photo: Drake ready to fulfill Jennifer Lopez’s desires after Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Drake are seemingly looking forward to rekindling their romance.

For those unversed, Jennifer and Drake were first romantically linked together in 2016, when their PDA packed videos stormed the internet during the songstress’ All I Have Las Vegas Residency

Later, Drake confessed that he was “hanging out” with Jennifer in February 2017. 

However, their relationship turned out to be only a short-lived fling.

However, new findings of In Touch Weekly revealed that there is hoped for the two legendary musicians to rekindle their romance now that Jennifer Lopez is not with Ben Affleck.

As per an insider close to the duo, right after Jennifer Lopez’s divorce filing became public, Drake connected with the songstress to reassure her.

“And then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her,” they also claimed.

“They have their own history and a lot of chemistry, so it really did a lot to make her smile,” they insider claimed before signing off from the chat. 

Travis Barker's son Landon breaks silence on Diddy themed party video
Travis Barker's son Landon breaks silence on Diddy themed party
Apple TV+ renews 'Shrinking' for season 3
Apple TV+ renews 'Shrinking' for season 3
'Devastated' Rita Ora breaks down performing Liam Payne duet 'For You'
'Devastated' Rita Ora breaks down performing Liam Payne duet 'For You'
Drake made huge comment about Ben Affleck post Jennifer Lopez divorce: Source
Drake made huge comment about Ben Affleck post Jennifer Lopez divorce: Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gain foothold in Europe
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gain foothold in Europe
Barbara Palvin shuts down 'crazy' diet questions as fans show support
Barbara Palvin shuts down 'crazy' diet questions as fans show support
Liam Payne's friend reacts to his death on live tv video
Liam Payne's friend reacts to his death on live tv
Liam Payne actual cause of death unveiled in autopsy
Liam Payne actual cause of death unveiled in autopsy