Zach Bryan gets honest about country musician label

Zach Bryan has long been associated with country music. But now he says he did want to be only linked to the category because it confined him to one genre.



During an interview with Bruce Springsteen for Rolling Stone, the 28-year-old said, "When I listen to your (Bruce) music, I’m like, ‘If you put different production to this, it’s a country song.’"

"That’s why I don’t want to be a country musician," he noted. "I don’t want to be a country musician. Everyone calls me it. I want to be a songwriter, and you’re quintessentially a songwriter."

He continued, "No one calls Bruce Springsteen – hate to use your name in front of you – but no one calls Bruce Springsteen a freaking rock musician."

"Which you are one, but you’re also an indie musician, you’re also a country musician. You’re all these things encapsulated in one man. And that’s what songwriting is."

Besides this, Zach is a huge admirer of Bruce, calling him his "hero." In an earlier interview with The New York Times, he said, "I think people understand that I’m not that."

Adding, "I want to be in that Springsteen, Kings of Leon, Ed Sheeran at-the-very-beginning space."