 
Geo News

Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard plans to share documentary, memoir with future daughter: 'I'm an Open Book'

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2024

Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard plans to share documentary, memoir with future daughter: Im an Open Book
Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard plans to share documentary, memoir with future daughter: 'I'm an Open Book'

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is all happy to share her life story with her daughter.

In a recent chat with Nick Vaill on his podcast The Viall Files, the soon-to-be-mom revealed that she is going to share her entire story with her daughter.

It is pertinent to mention that Blanchard was imprisoned for 8 years for her role in murdering her mother.

"That conversation is going to come up someday and how do I want to address that, how do I want to handle that?" she said to Vaill. "And I feel like when she is of the right age to understand, we are going to sit her down together."

The ex-inmate and survivor of Munchausen syndrome by proxy unveiled that the motivation behind sharing her life story with her daughter motivated her to write her book, My Time to Stand: A Memoir

"Because she could read it for herself and see that I’m not this monster, I’m not the person that they say on social media. I’m not any of those things," Blanchard noted.

"I mean I fully encourage looking at someone’s life in the most truest form, so I’m in support of the documentary If she wants to watch my documentary, I’ll let her when she’s old enough," she explained.

"And reading my book. And talking to us. I’m an open book, he’s an open book. Any questions that she has, we want her to feel comfortable to ask us," the 33-year-old added.

Led Zeppelin members admit they never held 'maliciousness' despite fights
Led Zeppelin members admit they never held 'maliciousness' despite fights
Liam Payne's former school mourns his death
Liam Payne's former school mourns his death
Snoop Dogg makes surprise appearance on 'Today': 'Snoop's country'
Snoop Dogg makes surprise appearance on 'Today': 'Snoop's country'
Liam Payne seemed 'like a broken man' in final meeting with old friend
Liam Payne seemed 'like a broken man' in final meeting with old friend
Sydney Sweeney recalls heavy stardom cost
Sydney Sweeney recalls heavy stardom cost
Dave Grohl names the song that made him want 'to give up ten times'
Dave Grohl names the song that made him want 'to give up ten times'
Liam Payne 'jumped from balcony', authorities report
Liam Payne 'jumped from balcony', authorities report
Tom Holland gives exciting update about 'Spider-Man 4'
Tom Holland gives exciting update about 'Spider-Man 4'