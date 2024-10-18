Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard plans to share documentary, memoir with future daughter: 'I'm an Open Book'

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is all happy to share her life story with her daughter.



In a recent chat with Nick Vaill on his podcast The Viall Files, the soon-to-be-mom revealed that she is going to share her entire story with her daughter.

It is pertinent to mention that Blanchard was imprisoned for 8 years for her role in murdering her mother.

"That conversation is going to come up someday and how do I want to address that, how do I want to handle that?" she said to Vaill. "And I feel like when she is of the right age to understand, we are going to sit her down together."

The ex-inmate and survivor of Munchausen syndrome by proxy unveiled that the motivation behind sharing her life story with her daughter motivated her to write her book, My Time to Stand: A Memoir



"Because she could read it for herself and see that I’m not this monster, I’m not the person that they say on social media. I’m not any of those things," Blanchard noted.

"I mean I fully encourage looking at someone’s life in the most truest form, so I’m in support of the documentary If she wants to watch my documentary, I’ll let her when she’s old enough," she explained.

"And reading my book. And talking to us. I’m an open book, he’s an open book. Any questions that she has, we want her to feel comfortable to ask us," the 33-year-old added.

