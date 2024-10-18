King Charles heads for Australia tour in daring choice without Queen Camilla

King Charles has opted to head down under to Australia for his official tour, without his wife by his side.

According to a report by Hello! this solo departure from Heathrow Airport’s exclusive five-star Windsor Suite saw the King arriving with three suitcases for his 9-day stay, as well as a convoy of vehicles for his commercial airline flight.

In regards to Queen Camilla, she will be joining her husband separately, after having spent time in a wellness retreat for her jetlag.

For those unversed, the monarch’s wife is known for managing her workload with a private break every now and again.

She will meet up with the King in Singapore and the duo will arrive late Friday evening for the official kick off, of the tour.

For those unversed, once the duo lands they will head straight to the iconic Sydney Opera House, to start of their tour, and then will head to the capital Canberra, for a speech in Parliament House.

Other than this, he will also pay a visit to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).